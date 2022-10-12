"Maybe the Wyatt6 can help" - Female star set for SmackDown debut seeking Bray Wyatt's assistance

Roxanne Perez, who is set to make her SmackDown debut this week, is seeking Bray Wyatt's assistance.

After weeks of clues and vignettes, Bray Wyatt finally made his much-anticipated WWE return to Extreme Rules. Interestingly, he brought his puppets from the Firefly Funhouse (who weren't puppets anymore) along with him.

It looked like the Eater of Worlds was teasing the formation of a new faction called the Wyatt6. However, little is known about the group and who could be involved.

On the other hand, Roxanne Perez has been involved in a rivalry with Cora Jade on NXT, as she teased seeking Wyatt6 help to deal with her foe.

"Maybe the Wyatt6 can help me with this Cora situation," tweeted Perez.

Bray Wyatt and Roxanne Perez will both be at SmackDown this week

It was announced last week that both women would be involved in a pick-your-poison match where they will pick each other's opponents for a match that will take place on an upcoming episode of NXT.

While fans have been speculating who each woman will pick, it looks like Roxanne has someone in mind. When McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Cora Jade on tonight's episode of NXT, she revealed that Roxanne would be heading to SmackDown to find an opponent for Jade.

A worried Jade then left after saying she had to make a call. It will be interesting to see who Roxanne will choose from SmackDown to face her former friend.

Meanwhile, during RAW, WWE announced Wyatt would appear on SmackDown this week. However, it is not sure whether he will be live or will have a pre-taped segment.

