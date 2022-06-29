"It would feel amazing" - Roxanne Perez talks about potentially becoming Tag Team Champions with fellow NXT star

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez recently spoke about how it would feel to capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Cora Jade.

Last night on NXT, Perez, and Jade faced off against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Despite an early setback, the young duo walked away with the win. The team is now set to face off against Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction for the gold next week at The Great American Bash.

Speaking to WWE in an exclusive interview, Perez said that she and Jade, as champions, would have a nice ring to it.

"Honestly, I think I could speak for Cora when I say this, but it would feel amazing. Me and Cora have been dreaming and working for this for years. So at Great American Bash. We're taking those titles from Toxic Attraction. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions has a really nice ring to it." (From 0:43 to 1:09)

Perez has only been in the WWE since March of this year. However, she has already won the NXT Women's Breakout tournament, which guarantees a title shot in the future.

Former WWE star talks about Roxanne Perez's potential

At just 20 years of age, the young star has already carved out quite the career for herself, becoming the first-ever Ring of Honor Women's World Champion.

The star's former colleague, Maria Kanellis, recently stated on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, that Perez has the same amount of ability as Becky Lynch.

“I hesitate to say this because I don’t like anybody comparing anybody to anyone else, but the ability that you have in Becky Lynch, you have in Roxanne. I think that is only going to continue to grow... Roxanne will be on the same level as Becky."

She continued:

"She has the technique down. She has the story, she has the heart. She used to ride the bus to go to wrestling training before she could drive a car or anything like that. She rode a bus so she could go to training.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

With such high praise from her peers, fans will undoubtedly expect to see the best out of Roxanne Perez on a weekly basis.

