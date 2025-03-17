"Roxanne's boyfriend" targeted in vicious promo; CM Punk breaks character immediately

CM Punk has now broken character after a star called out "Roxanne's boyfriend." He just couldn't hold it together.

Ad

CM Punk is known for being one of Roxanne Perez's heroes and has acted as a mentor to her since arriving in WWE. The star was caught breaking character on WWE LFG after BJ Ray appeared and cut a promo on everyone, including "Roxanne's boyfriend" - Drake Morreaux.

The star turned to Morreaux and said that all he was known for was being known as Roxanne's boyfriend. He stated that was all he was going to be and said that he brought nothing to the table at all. When he made this remark, CM Punk broke character and started to laugh as well.

Ad

Trending

"Roxanne's boyfriend... let's be honest, bro, that's all you're going to be, that is Roxanne's boyfriend. Because you bring nothing to the table. And my good old pal Culter James. I hate to break the news to you, if it wasn't for me, you would not even be here bro. You would not even have the opportunity. So I have three syllables for you, Cutler, RE - PLACE - MENT."

Ad

Expand Tweet

BJ Ray is currently out of action and can't compete in the ring due to a shoulder injury. However, through his promos and online presence, as well as the attitude he has had with legends like Bubba Ray Dudley and The Undertaker, he has made himself a prominent figure in promos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback