Royal Rumble 2022 location: Where is the next WWE pay-per-view?

In the aftermath of Day 1, WWE is already looking forward to their next big event, the Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble is a traditional annual event for the company. Over the years, the event has produced several exciting matches and moments, some of which the WWE Universe will undoubtedly cherish forever.

The 2022 Royal Rumble also promises to be another exciting premium live event. With that being said, where will the 2022 Royal Rumble take place?

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 will take place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 30. This will be the first time in a year that WWE will have fans in attendance for the Royal Rumble.

The 2021 Royal Rumble took place at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and was held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The previous year, the 2020 Royal Rumble was the last time WWE had fans in attendance for the show.

WWE has confirmed a few matches for Royal Rumble 2022

On WWE Day 1, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Title in a Fatal 5-Way. The Beast Incarnate dethroned now-former champion Big E in a match that also involved Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley.

The 2022 Royal Rumble will feature Brock Lesnar in action against Bobby Lashley for the first time in a one-on-one match. The newly crowned WWE Champion will defend his title against The Almighty.

Another match that has been confirmed to take place at Royal Rumble 2022 is Beth Phoenix and Edge facing the duo of The Miz and Maryse. Becky Lynch will also defend her RAW Women's Championship on the night.

Big Time Becks will either face Bianca Belair, Doudrop, or Liv Morgan. The three women will fight it out among themselves to decide the next #1 contender.

