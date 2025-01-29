Royal Rumble winner sends a message following surprising WWE championship tease

A former Royal Rumble winner has a message for everyone after recently teasing a potential championship match. The Road to WrestleMania 41 officially begins on February 1 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Bayley was back on NXT this past Tuesday, teaming up with Giulia to take on Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. The Role Model got the win for her team after hitting a Top Rope Elbow Drop on The Sorceress of Sin.

Following the match, Bayley teased going after Giulia's NXT Women's Championship. It's a title she last held on April 1, 2016, when she lost it to Asuka. But before focusing on regaining her very first title, the reigning women's Rumble winner knows there is a bigger task at hand:

"But first stop…. Royal Rumble!!" Bayley tweeted.

Right after teasing her pursuit of the NXT Women's Championship, General Manager Ava declared a triple threat match at Vengeance Day. It will be Giulia defending her title against Roxanne Perez and Bayley.

As for the Rumble, the four-time Women's Champion is one of 10 official participants who declared their participation in the match. She will be joined by Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Bianca Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax, and Lyra Valkryia.

Bayley has a wish for the 2025 Royal Rumble

After entering last year's Royal Rumble at number three and spending an hour and three minutes in the ring to win the match, Bayley has a different wish for the upcoming edition of the Rumble. The Role Model wouldn't mind entering a little late this year:

"I think coming in around like 28, 29 this year wouldn’t hurt. It’d saved my body and hopefully, a bunch of people are eliminated by the time I get there, and then, get on that road to being a two-time Royal Rumble winner," Bayley said on Headline Chicago back in November. [H/T: Fightful]

Bayley owns the record for the longest time spent in a women's Rumble match set last year. Her seven eliminations en route to her win are tied for the second-most in a single Rumble match just behind Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, and Nia Jax, who had eight each.

