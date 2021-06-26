Curt Stallion, Marina Shafir and Arturo Ruas released by WWE

As per PWInsider, Curt Stallion, Marina Shafir and Arturo Ruas have been released by WWE.
Marina Shafir's last WWE appearance came earlier this year on the January 27 episode of 205 Live. She tagged alongside current NXT Superstar Zoey Stark to take on the team of Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in the first round of the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
Arturo Ruas was last seen on WWE T8V in November last year when he locked horns with current Cruiserweight Champion Kushida on the November 18 episode of 205 live.
The third from this thread of releases is Curt Stallion, who featured heavily on 205 live until March. Stallion revealed that he'd suffered a serious wrist injury and would require surgery. His last bout was a tag team match. His partner for the match was Mansoor as they defeated the Bollywood Boyz who were also released earlier today.
