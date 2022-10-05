WWE recruit who was signed under previous regime details how it is to work for Triple H

One of WWE's newest recruits, Ruben Banks, recently shared his thoughts on his experience working for Triple H.

Ruben, who was an impressive track and field athlete at the University of Alabama, recently became a part of WWE through their new NIL (Next In Line) program, which looks to bring in individuals who excelled in other sports to then use those skills and become a WWE Superstar.

Speaking with Wrestling Inc, the 20-year-old, who signed with WWE while Vince McMahon was running the company, detailed what it has been like with Triple H now running the show.

"Triple H is head of creative now, so things are kind of moving in a different direction," Banks said. "It's been interesting to see so far."

The new WWE recruit was then asked how his short time in the company has gone so far.

"I'll say daunting, for one, because this is definitely a new world for me," Banks admitted. "To be honest, I never really thought about wrestling as a career until quite recently, when this NIL program launched. So it is quite daunting just seeing different fan bases, and relearning all the things I had forgotten over the years." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Although Ruben has very little wrestling experience, top performers from today, such as Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair, show that as long as you have a passion for the business, you can make a name of yourself in WWE no matter which sport you excelled in prior.

Triple H recently addressed the latest round of WWE NIL recruits

Following Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE, The Game is now the company's new head of creative as well as its Chief Content Officer. With such a high-ranking position, the overall presentation of the product is very much now in his hands.

The King of Kings recently spoke to many of WWE's latest NIL recruits at a summit that saw the 14-time world champion emphasize the importance of building a strong future for the company.

"Thank you to the student athletes who attended the @NILSummit. Excited for the future of #WWENIL and the continued work with our partners. Endless opportunity for @WWE and athletes alike," Triple Tweeted.

Since taking charge of both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, Hunter has brought back many stars who were released by previous management, as well as various match types that Vince McMahon didn't heavily favor.

What are your predictions for WWE's future with Triple H now in charge? Let us know in the comments section below.

