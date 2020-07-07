Ruby Riott breaks down while talking about Liv Morgan, Morgan's cold response to Riott

Liv Morgan doesn't seem keen on mending ways with Ruby Riott.

Will Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan be able to sort things out?

The leader of the Riott Squad

Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan allied together to form one of the most dominant female factions in WWE, the Riott Squad. On their debut, the trio put themselves on the map by interrupting two matches of WWE SmackDown. The Riott Squad's first victims were Becky Lynch, Naomi, Charlotte Flair, and Natalya.

Ruby Riott on WWE RAW Talk

Ruby Riott was a guest on this week's telecast of WWE RAW Talk. On the show, she spoke about her losing streak and her current relationship with Liv Morgan. Riott was coming off a loss against The IIconics member Billie Kay. It was noted that Riott hadn't won a match since her return from injury. Since Ruby Riott returned in February, she has faced Liv Morgan on three occasions, with Morgan coming out victorious on all three events.

It was an honest and emotional reflection from @RubyRiottWWE on #RAWTalk when asked about her timeline with @YaOnlyLivvOnce. pic.twitter.com/8dJkTXHiQD — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020

While explaining why she attacked and fought with Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott said that watching Morgan flourish as a singles competitor got to her, and she was mad that Morgan didn't need her anymore. To tackle that inner fury, she said that she sometimes fights with her fists instead of fighting her feelings.

Ruby Riott also said that she was down on her luck and that she was trying hard to get in touch with Liv Morgan over the past few weeks. Her efforts have gone in vain, and she has been trying to find her identity, given that she isn't the leader of the Riott Squad anymore.

Once Ruby Riott geta hold of Liv Morgan, she said that she will right the wrongs and start afresh. Riott added that she hasn't had anyone to talk to in the locker room, and she has only opened up to her former squad members.

Over the past few weeks, Ruby Riott has hinted at a face turn while standing up to The IIconics for her friend, Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan responds to Ruby Riott

Ruby Riott's words didn't fall on deaf ears as Liv Morgan saw the show and responded to her former leader. Morgan took to her Twitter handle for her response.

Tagging me because I'm supposed to listen ? https://t.co/LEvSaUX07A — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 7, 2020