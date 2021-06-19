Ruby Riott reveals original plans for Riott Squad

Ruby Riott was released from the WWE earlier this month. She was interviewed on The Wrestling Perspectives Podcast, where she spoke about her time in The Riott Squad, her main roster debut and the original plans for the team.

Before her release from WWE, Ruby Riott had aligned herself with former Riott Squad member Liv Morgan. The two were involved in a heated rivalry a year ago when Riott made her return after an injury that kept her out for close to six months. Riott and Morgan, however, made peace with each other and teamed up to face The IIconics, leading to the latter's disassociation.

Ruby Riott, along with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, made her main roster debut on WWE SmackDown when they attacked Becky Lynch, Naomi, Natalya and Charlotte Flair. On the show, the former Riott Squad member shared that they were told about their debut a day before it happened. Riott also spoke about what the original plans for the team were:

"From what I understand, we weren’t supposed to last more than six weeks. It was supposed to be like an entry and then we’d go our separate ways. We didn’t change anything about our characters to adhere to each other, we just stayed ourselves. What ended up happening was those three very different characters ended working well together and in contrast, so they kept us together. It’s one of the most amazing parts of my career, working with those girls. Since it wasn’t supposed to go anywhere, we were able to morph it into what we thought it should be." I was also told that [Vince McMahon] had seen Suicide Squad and he wanted a Joker, a Harley Quinn, and a beast. Then, the Riott Squad was born. I don’t know how much truth there was to that, it was a rumor, but I wouldn’t doubt it. A lot of my career was right place right time.”

Liv Morgan pays tribute to Ruby Riott

On the episode of WWE SmackDown after Ruby Riott's release was announced, Liv Morgan competed in a match against Carmella that she eventually won. What many WWE fans noticed was the blackband across her thigh that said "RUE", subtly paying tribute to her Riott Squad partner, Ruby Riott.

