Ruby Soho (FKA Ruby Riott) unveils new look

Like several WWE Superstars, Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott, was released by the company earlier this year. As she prepares to enter the next chapter of her career, the former member of the Riott Squad will do so with a new look.

In addition to changing her name from Ruby Riott to Ruby Soho, she has also altered her appearance. On Twitter, Soho posted a photo of herself with cropped, bright red hair. In WWE, she was known for her green hair, which she had cut short in late 2020.

Soho's release from WWE earlier this year appeared to come as somewhat of a shock to fans. Up until her departure from WWE, she had been working with Liv Morgan in the women's tag team division. The popular duo took part in the women's tag team turmoil match at WrestleMania 37. Morgan is now the last remaining member of the Riott Squad in WWE, following the releases of both Soho and Sarah Logan.

Ruby Soho has not yet revealed what is next for her after the end of her WWE run. Before she joined the company, she worked across multiple independent promotions, including Shimmer Women's Athletes. Her 90-day no-compete clause will be up at the end of August.

Ruby Soho had some musical inspiration for her new ring name

Plenty of Superstars who leave WWE change their ring name, and Ruby Soho recently explained why she changed her name.

In an interview on the Wrestling Perspective, the former Riott Squad leader revealed that the Rancid song "Ruby Soho" was a big inspiration for her. The podcast is co-hosted by Lars Fredericksen, who just so happens to be a member of the band. He then suggested that the star could use Ruby Soho as her new name, and even offered for her to use the track as her entrance theme when she returns to the ring.

