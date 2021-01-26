12-year WWE streak set to come to an end at the Royal Rumble 

Kofi Kingston has been part of every Royal Rumble match since he made his debut at the event back in 2009. However, that run is now set to end.

Over the past 11 years, Kingston has delighted the WWE Universe by showing off some of the most athletic and creative ways to avoid elimination.

No Kofi Kingston Rumble Houdini moments this year 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/2gQLxSjL6o — Phenomenal Forum (@Phenomenal_4um) January 21, 2021

Kingston's impact on the Royal Rumble match has become so interesting in recent years that the former WWE Champion has been chosen to represent The New Day in several editions.

Kofi Kingston's Royal Rumble record

The former Tag Team Champion started his streak in the Royal Rumble alongside Dolph Ziggler back in 2009 and now the two men have reached 11 consecutive matches.

Ziggler has already announced his place in the Royal Rumble match, which means that he is one step closer to breaking Kane's long-standing record of 13 consecutive appearances.

"I want you to tell Kofi... a replacement has been found and his name is Mustafa Ali!"



With @TrueKofi unable to compete this Sunday at #RoyalRumble, @AliWWE has vowed to take his spot! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jGbFr38nGh — WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021

Sadly, Mustafa Ali made the announcement earlier tonight on RAW that he would be taking Kingston's place in the Royal Rumble match, which meant that the latter's hopes of breaking the record are now over.

Kingston suffered a broken jaw on RAW a few weeks ago and has since been sidelined with it. It's currently unknown when Kingston will be making his return to WWE TV. It's clear that when the star does make his return, he will be stepping into a feud with RETRIBUTION's leader Mustafa Ali.

Advertisement

The upcoming Royal Rumble match is set to be a stacked affair with Sheamus and John Morrison announcing their places in the Men's version ahead of Monday Night RAW earlier tonight.

At present, there are now 15 of the male entrants announced for the match and 12 female entrants, which means that there is still plenty of room for some surprise entrants this weekend.