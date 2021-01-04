"It was a little too much'' - WWE veteran unhappy with Bray Wyatt being burnt alive

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt's feud reached a new level when Orton set "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt ablaze after their match at TLC. Talking about the angle, WWE veteran Jimmy Korderas stated that he felt it was a bit too much and WWE did not need to go that far.

Speaking to WrestlingInc, Korderas compared the angle to The Undertaker being burnt alive during the Attitude Era. He stated that when The Undertaker was "set on fire," he was inside the coffin, and you could not see someone actually being on fire. However, that was not the case with Bray Wyatt.

''You could have alluded to the fact. It's like what they did with The Undertaker for example where he was put in a coffin before set on fire. You didn't actually see the person on fire. It's a little bit different this time. I think that was a little much showing, regardless of whether that was The Fiend lying there or a dummy. The visual was there, and I think it was a little much." (H/t: WrestlingInc)

"Bray Wyatt being set on fire a step too far" - Korderas

Korderas talked about how WWE is trying to create edgier content as the fans have been demanding more Attitude Era like segments that were high on the controversy.

"It's tough because you talk about crossing a line and you talk about the Attitude Era and all the crazy stuff that went on there, I get toning it down. At the same time, I know you want to ramp things up, but for me, setting someone on fire is maybe just taking it a step too far. I don't think they needed to go there.''

Many fans and critics believe that WWE went a bit too far with recent angles of Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss being set on fire. However, there is a large portion of the audience enjoying the edgier content in WWE.