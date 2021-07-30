Rumor killer on Jeff Jarrett's status with WWE

Earlier today, it was reported by WhatCulture.com that WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett had been let go from his backstage role with the company this past April. However, Sportskeeda has learned through Lucha Libre Online that he's still with WWE - just under a non-exclusive contract.

According to the WhatCulture report, Jarrett was allegedly searching for work with other promotions, though he had been bound to a non-compete clause in his contract.

Based on the information we've learned from Lucha Libre Online, however, the truth is not that simple.

"Michael Morales Torres from Lucha Libre Online confirms that Jeff Jarrett is currently working with WWE, but in a non exclusive deal [emphasis ours] with the company, despite the news posted by WhatCulture mentioning that Jarrett is not working with WWE at all. Jeff Jarrett is indeed working with WWE, but in an non exclusive deal. Both parties were happy with the decision. This allows Jeff Jarrett to work his podcast, My World with Jeff Jarrett on Ad Free Shows, among other wrestling related projects he's silently working on."

Jeff Jarrett had been spectacularly fired before

In a year of massive personnel cuts that's seen tons of both in-ring and backstage talent released by the company, it's a pleasure to see a story like this. Especially about Jeff Jarrett, whose past with WWE has been tumultuous at best.

After WCW - where Jarrett had been working at the time - was purchased by WWE, he was infamously "fired" on-air by Vince McMahon himself. He would go on to co-found NWA-TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling), which became WWE's biggest competitor for some time.

Double J received a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2018 and was part of the 2019 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant.

He is currently hosting his "My World" podcast with Conrad Thompson.

