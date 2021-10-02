News & Rumor Roundup: Former WWE champion to join IMPACT Wrestling, Massive return set for RAW, More on Jeff Hardy/Brock Lesnar segment (2nd October 2021) 

Welcome to another edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE. The first day of the two-part WWE Draft has concluded, and it delivered some interesting moments on SmackDown this week.

The biggest story coming out of Night One of the draft is that former WWE Champions Edge and Drew McIntyre are on the move. Both men will call a new brand home when the draft changes kick in later this month. Meanwhile, one name that was not included in the draft was Brock Lesnar, who is now a free agent. In this article, we'll take a look at what's next for Lesnar.

Otherwise, we'll also dive into a some backstage details about the backstage segment with Jeff Hardy and Brock Lesnar on SmackDown, who could be WWE's next Goldberg, and much more.

#5 Backstage details on Jeff Hardy and Brock Lesnar's segment on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar interrupted Jeff Hardy backstage when he was giving an interview with Kayla Braxton on Friday night. Though it seemed like this confrontation could lead to a feud between the two WWE legends, Hardy backed off quietly and let Lesnar take center stage.

As per Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the segment was pre-taped, and The Beast Incarnate left the arena after his opening promo with Roman Reigns.

"Brock Lesnar's backstage promo where he ran Jeff Hardy off and declared that he was a free agent was pre-taped," wrote Johnson. "We are told Lesnar left the arena right after his in-ring segment with Roman Reigns to head home."

Jeff Hardy was drafted to SmackDown on Friday, and he was about to give an interview to celebrate the occasion. But Lesnar interrupted the Charismatic Enigma in order to announce that he is a free agent.

He firmly thanked Paul Heyman for helping him gain this freedom, which led to a rift between Reigns and Heyman backstage.

