WWE issues statement on the Third-Party ban

On Friday, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon issued a statement banning all the Superstars from engaging in third-party platforms, presumably the likes of Twitch and Cameo. WWE Superstars were further told to terminate all their activities on these platforms within 30 days.

It’s true, Vince has laid the smack down on talent using Twitch, Tik Tok etc. More to come this afternoon. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 4, 2020

According to PWInsider, WWE has now issued the following statement on this matter:

“Much like Disney and Warner Bros., WWE creates, promotes and invests in its intellectual property, i.e. the stage names of performers like The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Big E and Braun Strowman. It is the control and exploitation of these characters that allows WWE to drive revenue, which in turn enables the company to compensate performers at the highest levels in the sports entertainment industry. Notwithstanding the contractual language, it is imperative for the success of our company to protect our greatest assets and establish partnerships with third parties on a companywide basis, rather than at the individual level, which as a result will provide more value for all involved."

WWE Superstars who could be affected by this ban

There are several WWE Superstars who use these third-party platforms to interact with their fans and it also serves as a source of income for them. WWE Superstars like AJ Styles, Paige, Adam Cole, and others often stream on Twitch.

In addition, several Superstars including the likes of Alexa Bliss and Roman Reigns recently opened an account on Cameo. Wrestling Twitter has started debating on this decision from WWE with several stars commenting on the same.

Official WWE statement regarding talent utilising third-party partnerships. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZFqqT8CgVq — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 5, 2020

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further news and updates on this situation.