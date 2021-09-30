"Both top-tier, world-class athletes" - Roman Reigns breaks character and lavishes praise on two RAW superstars

Roman Reigns is known to be someone who likes to keep himself in great shape. The Tribal Chief recently praised a few WWE Superstars for their training regime. He named Big E and Bobby Lashley as two stars who have impressed him in that regard.

During an interview with Men’s Health magazine, Reigns said that almost everyone on the current WWE roster has self-discipline and motivation when it comes to fitness.

“Everybody’s built a really solid package. Just the two guys I was in there with on Monday, Bobby Lashley and Big E—very different physiques, but both top-tier, world-class athletes. Not only with the way they look, but the numbers they can put up in the gym. I’m sure if you put a stopwatch on them, too, it’d be pretty impressive the way they can move,'' said Reigns.

Roman Reigns faced Lashley and Big E in the main event of RAW in a triple threat match last week. The Head of the Table defeated both men by pinning The All Mighty.

Roman Reigns praised a few other superstars as well

Another former opponent that Roman Reigns had kind words for was John Cena. The man who unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship is also known for having a great physique.

"John Cena’s another guy who for 20 years was able to keep a top-notch, stage-ready physique and do it on a very full schedule—four to five days a week, every single week, years at a time," stated Reigns.

He then complimented on-screen talents such as Chad Gable and Robert Roode, who do not get much screen time but put in a lot of effort backstage to maintain a great look.

