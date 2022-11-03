Rumored backstage morale in WWE following Vince McMahon investigation - Reports

WWE announced today in their earnings report that they have completed their investigation into former CEO Vince McMahon.

The 77-year-old resigned in late July after alleged "hush money" payments to former female employees were reported by the Wall Street Journal. Former EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis was also dismissed from the company due to the scandal.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Vince McMahon is "done" and will not be returning to his previously held roles in the company. Fightful added that a WWE higher-up said that morale backstage in the company has been the best they have seen in the 10+ years they have been with the company.

Another longtime employee of WWE had reservations about Vince stepping down, but everyone in charge now realizes that it would be a step back for the company if he were to return, as they are currently doing quite well.

Bayley on Triple H as her boss in WWE

Bayley recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta for an exclusive interview. During the conversation, The Role Model revealed that Triple H as her boss now reminds her of her NXT days. She also complimented The Game's passion for the business.

"It's cool. I feel like it's a little bit back in the NXT days, obviously on a larger scale," said Bayley. "I think it's great because he has such a great relationship with everybody and he really does take the time to talk to everybody and to help everyone feel comfortable in what they're doing. You just kinda know that there's good direction any time you talk to him. He's very passionate and dedicated to what he's creating right now, and it's been just so fun to be around him again. I'm really looking forward to everything else he's going to do." [1:45 – 2:19]

Bayley will battle Bianca Belair this Saturday at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. It will be interesting to see if Triple H has any surprises in store for fans at the premium live event.

What changes would you like to see Triple H make? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes