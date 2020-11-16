Zelina Vega was recently released by WWE reportedly due to her unwillingness to not let go of her Tik Tok and Twitch accounts. Vince McMahon had instituted a policy earlier this year which barred talents from using third-party apps like Twitch, Cameo and Tik Tok while being employed by the company.

A new report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed that Bruce Prichard, the Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown and an important figure backstage in WWE, will be allowed to continue with his podcast.

Backstage reason why Vince McMahon has allowed Bruce Prichard to continue with his podcast

Prichard's Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard is a popular podcast where he talks about past shows. This is reportedly the reason why Vince McMahon has allowed him to continue running it.

"I mean, the one thing everyone's talking, they've been bringing it up a lot, is that Bruce Prichard does have an independent thing going and he's not even an independent contractor. He's an employee and he's allowed to have his independent thing going. That's because, when he signed his deal, he said I gotta keep my thing and Vince said 'okay as long as you don't talk about current WWE on the thing, you can do it', so that was the deal that they made."

Prichard has had a number of stints with Vince McMahon's company, and rejoined the company last year to be a part of the creative team backstage in WWE. He was moved to the Executive Director role of SmackDown after Eric Bischoff was sacked by the company, before replacing Paul Heyman as RAW's Executive Director.

Zelina Vega, though, wasn't afforded the opportunity to run her accounts on these third-party apps and was released by WWE hours before last week's SmackDown show. Dave Meltzer stated that Vega's release could have "ramifications" for WWE in the future. There has been pressure from union bodies in the US as well as politician Andrew Yang on WWE over the last few days.

