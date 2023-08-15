Rumored new faction member interrupts Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in tense moment on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW opened with Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day. They were part of an in-ring segment where they were confronted by a potential new member.

The current Women's World Champion started off by welcoming the fans to the red brand, a show that she claimed they run. The Archer of Infamy then went on to acknowledge Finn Balor's absence. He said that The Prince should've walked out of SummerSlam as World Heavyweight Champion, and that Judgment Day should've won their match last week.

He addressed the elephant in the room by adding that there is a communication issue in the group. While Damian Priest was confirming that there is a problem among the members, Rhea Ripley tried to prevent him from disclosing it in public.

They were then interrupted by JD McDonagh, who came out to the ring and shared that he has a message from Finn Balor. He claimed that the latter wants to focus on his upcoming match against Cody Rhodes later on in the show. However, he was told off by Rhea Ripley, as he's not a member of the group.

She told him to send a message back to Finn Balor and tell him that they need to talk. Sami Zayn then came out and brawled with McDonagh at ringside while The Judgment Day watched.

