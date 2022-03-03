WWE Executive's release sparks rumors about Triple H's future

Lisette Pineda was recently let go, she was WWE's Manager of Global Talent Strategy & Development and worked closely with Triple H. The report of her release came according to PWInsider, and was corroborated by Wrestling Headlines. Many speculate that The Game's time in the company as a full-time employee might be coming to an end.

Pineda's release fueled speculation around Triple H's future with his father-in-law's company. Paul "HHH" Levesque is the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development for WWE and hasn't been in the public eye since his "cardiac event" last November. He was hospitalized and his condition was reported to be serious, although he has since recovered.

The former 14-time World Champion was once slated to be the heir apparent to Vince McMahon's role as WWE's CEO, but those speculations seem to have died down in the past year or so. It was reported that the Celebral Assassin clashed with the chairman over many releases made during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

PWInsider.com @PWInsidercom LATEST WWE CORPORATE EXIT SPARKS DISCUSSION ABOUT THE FUTURE OF PAUL LEVESQUE Elite: bit.ly/35i5SR6 , Free: bit.ly/35JZr8V LATEST WWE CORPORATE EXIT SPARKS DISCUSSION ABOUT THE FUTURE OF PAUL LEVESQUE Elite: bit.ly/35i5SR6, Free: bit.ly/35JZr8V

Triple H was in control of NXT, until he wasn't

Triple H is credited as the founder and Executive Producer of WWE NXT. While the former title cannot be taken from him, the latter came into question around August/September of 2021.

Since NXT's rebranding into NXT 2.0 in September 2021, The Game's role as the top dog of the developmental brand has come into question. Reports surfaced before the rebranding that Vince McMahon and Bruce Pritchard were now in creative control of the former "Black and Gold" brand.

Although the King of Kings keeps his official position as the Executive Producer of NXT, it is obvious that he has lost his creative control over it. With him being at odds with McMahon over the release of many of his "pet projects" like Adam Cole and Keith Lee, his future in the company looks uncertain.

With NXT shifting its focus from a "super indie" promotion to a true developmental for talent, it seems that Triple H's vision for the brand and the company going forward is in jeopardy.

As many former NXT stars like the above mentioned Adam Cole and Keith Lee, along with others like Kyle O'Reilly, Aleister "Malakai" Black, and most recently Cesaro left the company, it seems that the company has shifted its direction away from its adoptive identity from the independent scene in the past few years.

Do you enjoy the new, rebranded NXT? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell