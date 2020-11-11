WWE potentially looking to bring back a released Superstar

If you keep up with all of the trademarks that WWE files, and they certainly do a lot of them, you may have raised an eyebrow at one of the recent ones that was simply worded as "The Way"

Well, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, there are reports that this trademark is actually for former WWE Superstar No Way Jose, who was released by the company back in April.

No Way Jose returning to WWE soon?

Jose, who has recently been wrestling on the independents under the name Levy Valnez, was apparently well-liked by many within the company on both the NXT and main roster side of things.

He would be the first wrestler WWE has chosen to bring back after the massive amount of releases back in April, following WrestleMania. It should be interesting to see what No Way Jose will be doing if he does in fact return to WWE, and what brand he will feature on.

With talent like Finn Balor and Ember Moon both returning to NXT over the course of the last year, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to see him return to the black and gold brand once he is back with the company.