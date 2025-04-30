Rusev has already fumbled his return to WWE, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Rusev recently returned to WWE, making an appearance on RAW. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes it wasn't as good of a comeback as it should have been.

Rusev was arguably underutilized in AEW, leading to much frustration among his fans. After he suddenly appeared in WWE, many expected his push would be more streamlined and methodical. He seems to be setting himself up for a feud with Otis, which could make for an entertaining affair if executed correctly.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter brought up Rusev and stated that he did not even understand what Rusev was saying at times. The veteran journalist said:

"What the hell was Rusev talking about? He sounded like, I couldn't figure out what he was, he sounded like a Snook interview. Well, you know, where you're going, I am gonna go, I am gonna... I was like what did he say? Was that a challenge to Otis for next week?" [18:56 onwards]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what Rusev has waiting for him down the line in WWE.

