Rusev breaks silence after WWE return last week; reveals major change that has happened

Rusev opened up for the first time in a full-fledged promo after his epic WWE return on RAW last week. He revealed a major change that has taken place, as well as his goals for his second run.

As you probably know, Rusev was released by WWE in 2020, and he went on to have a multi-year stint in AEW. That, unfortunately, didn't turn out the way he had hoped, as he hardly ended up wrestling compared to his peers in Tony Khan's promotion. Ultimately, his run ended, and he's now back in WWE with a new theme and a different look.

In his promo highlighting his return, Rusev admitted that he had lost himself when he headed back home to Bulgaria in 2020. He seemingly referred to AEW as "the abyss" but was honest in his reflection of why things didn't work out. He stated his intention is to take out superstars who lost their way, similar to how he did five years ago.

Right now, he claims that he is redeemed and looks back on the purpose, or lack thereof, that he had in his earlier run.

It was a statement promo that was concise and to the point. There looks to be no comedy in this character, and we could be getting The Redeemer at his best.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out. He faces Otis in his first match back.

