Miro (Rusev) has been away from the squared circle for the past five months. Before the WWE even finished his storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley, he was released as part of the "Black Wednesday" COVID-19 cuts.

Since then, Miro has been doing some great work on his Twitch channel. Between streaming games, interviewing friends and more; he's kept up relatively well with the fanbase. Back in July, his no-compete clause ran out and it was only a matter of time until he emerged in one of many companies around the world.

Today, he finally appeared.

Miro (Rusev) debuts on All Elite Wrestling Dynamite

Kip Sabian came to the ring to reveal who his best man would be. After two miscommunications, Sabian was finally able to introduce the Bulgarian Brute, Rusev, now under the name Miro. He's finally All Elite.

Miro said that after so many years of living under the same glass ceiling and reaching for that brass ring, it's time for a change. Miro is elite, and the best recognizes the best.

He said that Sabian picked him, not because he's one of the best, but because he's THE Best Man. Whether it be Twitch or in the ring, Miro dominates.

There you have it, folks. The former Rusev is All Elite. This is a huge pick up for AEW and a great move for the former WWE United States Champion.