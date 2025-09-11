Rusev discusses putting Sheamus "on the map"; fires personal shots at WWE legend

Rusev has been one of the major attractions of RAW over the past few weeks. The Bulgarian Brute had a great match with Sheamus at Clash in Paris, where they collided in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match. He recently claimed that The Celtic Warrior should thank him for putting him on the map.

Ad

The Redeemer made his long-awaited return to WWE earlier this year on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. Since then, he has been dominating every opponent he has faced. The former United States Champion defeated Sheamus in their match at Clash in Paris.

Following his encounter with The Great White, Rusev appeared in an interview with VoxCatch. During the conversation, he fired some shots at Sheamus.

"That's why Sheamus keeps going around saying I did nothing before, which is, I did movies, I was a champion. And let's not forget that Sheamus hasn't done one of these premium live events in five years [sic]. So, he should be thanking me that I'm putting him on the map instead of the other way around. So, thank you, Sheamus. You're welcome, Sheamus."

Ad

Trending

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Fans are excited to see what's next for Rusev after his match with Sheamus. It'll be interesting to see who he feuds with next.

Check out the full interview below.

Ad

Rusev claims he owes a lot of his success to John Cena

In the same interview, The Bulgarian Brute talked about his relationship with John Cena and the latter's contributions to his career. The RAW star had a great match with Cena at WrestleMania 31, where he lost the United States Championship.

While speaking about Cena, he said:

"I learned a lot from John Cena. You know, I got to wrestle him quite a bit throughout my years in WWE. And I owe a lot of my success to him, because I got to learn from him, wrestling him, [and] beating him as well. So I’m always going to be thankful for that."

Ad

It will be interesting to see if John Cena and Rusev get to face each other once again before the legend retires.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit VoxCatch and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!