Rusev mentions WWE in a Tweet during Backlash before quickly deleting the post

Rusev was trending during the WWE Backlash PPV after the company possibly teased a return.

The recently released Superstar tweeted out a photo in which he mentioned WWE.

Rusev. Backlash logo.

Rusev's name began to trend during the Backlash PPV as Machka was shown in a RAW preview video by the WWE. It didn't take time for the speculation to run wild about the released WWE Superstar possibly making a return to WWE TV.

Rusev even mentioned WWE during the show while also taking a shot at the company.

The former US Champion posted a photo on Twitter that showed the live viewership figures of WWE's Twitch channel, which hosted the Backlash Watch Along party with various Superstars and personalities.

Machka ribbed the WWE channel for not being as over as it should be. The tweet was quickly taken down within minutes of it going public:

We, however, managed to take a screenshot of the tweet in question:

Enter caption

Will Rusev return to WWE or go to Impact Wrestling?

Rusev was released as part of the mass exodus that happened in April. The popular Superstar has since focussed on building up his Twitch and YouTube channels. Rusev regularly streams live on Twitch, during which he plays games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare & Warzone while also chatting with the fans about life and his career.

The recently released Superstar was featured as part of Impact Wrestling's teaser for the Slammiversary PPV, which is scheduled to happen on July 18th - the day when the no-compete clauses of the released Superstars come to an end.

Advertisement

Rusev also commented on the teaser during one of his Twitch sessions recently.

As reported earlier, WWE has offered various released talents offers to return to the company. Drake Maverick has been the only confirmed case thus far when it comes to Superstars who have re-signed.

While we don't know the names just yet, there is a good chance that Rusev is also one of the talents who may have been given the opportunity to sign another deal. The fact that WWE used the Bulgarian Brute in a video montage for RAW is another hint of a big comeback possibly being in the works.

What do you guys think? Will Rusev get rehired, or will he end up appearing at the upcoming Impact Wrestling PPV? You should also check out Rusev's Twitch channel, where he goes by the name Mirotwch.