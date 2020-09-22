Miro reacts to Nia Jax putting Lana through a table on RAW

On tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, Lana teamed up with Natalya in a tag team match against Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. A Kirifuda Clutch on Lana by Baszler gave the villains a victory. The action didn't stop there though.

After the match, Nia Jax picked Lana up at ringside and executed a devastating Samoan Drop through the announce table. The spot didn't go unnoticed by AEW's newest recruit, Miro, who's also Lana's husband in real life. Here's what Miro had to say about the spot:

Many fans speculate Lana's spot was WWE's way to get back at Miro (Rusev)

Miro was let go by WWE back in April, along with several other Superstars. He recently made his surprise debut in All Elite Wrestling and cut a scathing promo, taking a shot at WWE.

Speculation is running wild among fans following Lana's spot on RAW, with many claiming it was done by WWE to get back at Miro for his comments on AEW TV.

Following Miro's exit, Lana's association with Bobby Lashley ended in a hurry and she has been hanging out with Natalya a lot lately. The duo have their eyes on the women's tag team belts but it certainly won't be an easy road for them. Two incredibly dangerous entities in Jax and Baszler are the current holders.