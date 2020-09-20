Former WWE Superstar Rusev is now All Elite, and he seems incredibly happy to be in AEW, if his latest videos are any indication. Now going by the moniker of Miro, Rusev recently posted a new video on his official Youtube channel and shared a hilarious story involving AEW TNT Champion, Brodie Lee.

Miro recalled sharing a room with Lee, back in 2013 when the former was yet to make his main roster debut. As Miro was about to doze off one night, he heard Lee coming in and decided to prank him. Miro's prank involved him hiding under his blanket, jumping out and screaming at the highest pitch he could gather.

Things didn't go as planned though, as Brodie Lee went straight to the bathroom instead of entering the room. Miro decided to wait for Lee to leave the bathroom, and somehow dozed off, only to wake up hours later.

So I wait. The next thing I know, it's six in the morning and my alarm just rang to wake me up. I've been waiting for Brodie for about 35 seconds, and out of my excitement to scare him, I fell asleep.

Miro and Brodie Lee were mainstays in WWE for years on end

While Miro made a name for himself in WWE as Rusev, Lee garnered fame during his stint with The Wyatt Family. Both Superstars are now working with AEW, and are big names in the promotion. Brodie Lee recently squashed Cody to win the AEW TNT title, while Miro's AEW debut bagged huge numbers on social media.