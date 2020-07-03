Rusev reveals why Corey Graves yelled at him once before a match

On the latest stream of Rusev's official Twitch channel, the former WWE Superstar opened up on his relationship with Lana and their time working together in NXT. Rusev also talked about his past differences with WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves and how Corey once yelled at him while they were preparing for a match.

Oh, also one time, Corey Graves yelled at me before a match, I never told you that. Because I wanted to do something, he didn't want to do it. I was like, "It's not really a big deal, you know, it's just a little thing I want to do." He said I don't want to do that.

He was very sour at the time. Corey has changed because he was really sour at the time, because I think he knew that they're kind of looking at me, and he was really sour about that.

Despite their past differences, Rusev and Corey Graves are on good terms now

Rusev further stated that he is on good terms with Corey at the moment and there's no heat between them stemming from their NXT stint.

Corey Graves was an active competitor on NXT for around three years before his concussion issues forced him to retire from wrestling. He then took on the role of a pre-show panelist and announcer. He has worked as an announcer in NXT, 205 Live, RAW, and SmackDown.