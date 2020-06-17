Rusev reveals hilarious conversation with Vince McMahon on being told about his match with The Undertaker

Well, the Chairman wasn't amused with Rusev's reaction at first!

Rusev took on The Undertaker in a Casket Match at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in 2018.

It's a Rusev Day!

Former WWE Superstar, Rusev continues to be in the news even after getting released by the company earlier this year. Recently, during one of his videos on his YouTube channel, Rusev spoke about his match with The Undertaker at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in 2018.

Undertaker vs Rusev in a CASKET MATCH at the Greatest Royal Rumble event 👀



this is real pic.twitter.com/Ghga5em4VX — DavKind (@DavKind76) April 11, 2018

He shared an interesting story about his reaction when Vince McMahon first told him that he'll be facing The Undertaker.

"It was great, working with 'Taker was great! It was like a dream come true. I thought it was a rib. I got called in the office by Vince. He said - I don't know what we talked about - he said 'Miro, I got you working with The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia'. And I'm like (laughs) 'And I'm winning right?' That's exactly what I said, that's what exactly my reaction was."

"Because I thought he was joking. Like I was nowhere near, like why would I work with 'Taker. You know 'Taker is 'Taker. And I know I had the Rusev Day thing I know that, and they were thinking of turning me a good guy, whatever right. But I never thought I would work 'Taker, and in Saudi Arabia in front of sixty thousand people, so I thought it was a joke. So I said and I'm going over, right? He (was) like 'hahaha', he looked at me kind of weird. I'm like 'Alright sir, I'll see you next time'"

"And then I went out and then Road Dogg goes why did you act like this? I'm like 'What do you mean?' He's like why would you say that? I'm like 'Well, he's joking with me, I would joke back with him, I'm not gonna just sit there.' He's like no that's not a joke, you are actually working 'Taker. And I was like (surprised) 'No freaking way! I'm such an a**hole' But... yeah, it was a funny story"

Rusev had a decent career in WWE

Rusev signed with WWE in 2010 and spent some time in FCW/NXT before making his main roster debut at the 2014 Royal Rumble. During his stint with WWE, he won the United States Championship thrice while also being involved in some massive feuds with the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, and many other top WWE Superstars.

Advertisement

The match in the discussion above with The Undertaker took place at WWE's first big event in Saudi Arabia, the Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27, 2018. In what could be considered one of the biggest matches of his career, he lost to the Deadman in a Casket match.

After an outrageous storyline with his wife Lana and Bobby Lashley in the last few months of 2019, Rusev was released from his WWE contract on April 15, 2020. There have been many speculations on where he might end up next with Impact Wrestling and AEW being viable options, but Rusev is yet to make an announcement on the same.

Thank you All, Rusev out! — Miro (@ToBeMiro) April 15, 2020