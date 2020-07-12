Rusev reveals his honest opinion on Big E

Rusev was one of the multiple Superstars who were released by the company due to budget cuts after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. While many of the other released Superstars have teased joining rival promotions, there is no word on where Rusev will go.

In the meantime, however, Rusev is running successful YouTube and Twitch channels. Speaking on his Twitch channel, the former US Champion spoke about his match with New Day member Big E. Rusev, who now goes by the name Miro, stated that Big E is one of his favorite human beings.

Rusev talks about Big E and Kane

While talking about their match and its aftermath, Rusev also stated that WWE legend Kane had come to praise them both for their good work.

''Allstate Arena, me and Big E, I remember that match. You know, I remember that match because it was so short. It was like a probably eight-minute match, you know. That was my first initial thing when I got to WWE, like one of my first, like, pay-per-views. Me and Big E…I love E, man. He’s one of my favorite humans and he’s such a nice guy. '' (H/T: 411Mania)

Rusev also talked about what being praised by Kane meant to him. He went on to say that Kane is a legend in the business as he has done it all. So praise from him is something to be very proud of.

''We got to work and after the match, Kane came. He’s like, ‘Wow, guys, that was a really good match. I was like, ‘what, we just had eight minutes.’ He’s like, ‘no, it was short, but it was so good. It was really a freaking good match.’ Big E, you know, he hasn’t been that much longer on the main roster than me. It’s always good when a veteran comes in and tells you that you did good, especially cause, I mean, it’s Glenn, it’s Kane, a legend. He’s been there forever. He’s done it all. He won it all. And for him to come and tell us this was not necessary. But he did it because he meant it. That’s why I always remember this match. And I always remember working with Big E because that spear through the ropes always makes me spit blood.”