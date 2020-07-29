Rusev reveals new look, responds to being fired from WWE 

Former WWE Superstar Rusev finally revealed his new look via his Instagram account. His post also revealed his plans following his release from WWE. Rusev now plans on dedicating more time to is video streaming channel on Twitch.

Rusev was one of the several Superstars who were released by WWE earlier this year as a cost-cutting measure. It was reported that the financial implications of Covid-19 led to the firing of several talents from the company. They all had a 90-day non-compete clause which ended recently.

Talking about his exit from WWE, Rusev said that yeah he was fired but who cares? He went on to announce that he will start a Twitch channel soon because he wants to show his fans how good he is at video-gaming.

“So, this is the deal. I got fired, right? Professional wrestling, blah, blah. Who cares? Exciting news is going on … We’re going to start a Twitch channel pretty soon because I want to show you all how good I am at video games.”

Rusev's last run in WWE

The last time Rusev was in WWE, he was involved in an infamous storyline that also featured his wife Lana and WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley. Ths feud saw Lana cheating on Rusev with Lashley. From divorce to an on-screen wedding, this storyline saw it all.

The Rusev-Lana-Lashley feud also saw the return of WWE Superstar Liv Morgan who was brought back as Lana's secret lover. Eventually, Bobby Lashley and Rusev locked horns with Lana and Liv Morgan by their respective sides. The storyline ended with Lashley marrying Lana while Rusev went off TV.

Following Rusev's exit from the company, WWE were quick to bring the alliance between Lana and Bobby Lashley to an end. Lashley found a mentor in MVP who helped his push on RAW. They blamed Lana for distractions, and eventually, WWE showed a split between Lashley and Lana.

WWE then teased an alliance between Lana and Natalya. Their backstage segment had started to gain interest from fans, but Lana had to step away from the action as both her parents and Rusev tested positive for Covid-19.