Rusev reveals the real reason he returned to WWE

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, a video package aired featuring Rusev explaining his actions. He also provided a reason why he returned to wrestling.

The Bulgarian Brute attacked Alpha Academy last week on RAW. He wrestled Otis and assaulted Akira Tozawa after the match. Rusev said in a recent promo that he didn't want to cause chaos, but he was programmed to do so.

"I didn't wanna do that. I don't wanna do any of this. All I want is just to go home and be rich. But I was once programmed by lesser people, too, and I can't leave my brothers until you all wake up. Do you think these people care that you are missing your family? Do you think these people care that each night, your choice is to hurt or be hurt? Last week, Tozawa stepped up to me, and the crowd cheered him on, waltzing him straight into the flatline," he said.

Rusev added:

"And yet, you still seek their approval. That is because you let the sheep control the wolves. Get up off your knees, men. Don't you see that their cheers are like a stone to a blade? But I can see right through them. That's why they keep mocking me by chanting my name. But I will reclaim my own day once my job here is done. But until that day, remember this, my brothers: it will hurt me to hurt you. But I would rather you fall at my hand than fall out into the abyss."

It seems like Rusev has returned to WWE for a mission, and he mentioned that people will be hurt until his job there is complete.

