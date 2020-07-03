Rusev reveals why he volunteered to take the Stunner from Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 32

Rusev and Stone Cold Steve Austin were involved in a major segment at WrestleMania 32.

The segment ended with Rusev and his cohorts receiving finishers from Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Mick Foley.

Austin and Rusev

Rusev was one of several Superstars who were released as a part of budget cuts amidst the Coronavirus crisis, back in April. The Bulgarian Brute went on to create a Twitch channel where he occasionally plays games and chats with fans and his friends from the wrestling business.

Rusev recently had a chat with Sheamus on his channel, and the duo discussed The League of Nations and how the faction failed on the main roster.

While talking about their match against The New Day at WrestleMania 32, Rusev and Sheamus revealed that they all picked the iconic wrestling moves they were going to be on the receiving end of. Fans might remember that WWE legends Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and Stone Cold Steve Austin made their way to the ring following the match and delivered their finishers to the heels.

We started picking who's gonna take what. I volunteered right away because I knew... I always wanted to take a Stunner, because I knew I can take it good, and yes, they gave me the Stunner.

Miro and Sheamus discuss WrestleMania 32:

Rusev did a great job of selling Austin's Stunner

The League of Nations defeated The New Day at The Show of Shows, and the legendary trio soon came out to a huge pop from the 100,000+ fans inside the stadium. Austin delivered a Stunner to Rusev, while Del Rio and Sheamus were on the receiving end of a Sweet Chin Music and a Mandible Claw, respectively.