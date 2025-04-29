Rusev sends a message to Triple H a week after returning to WWE; makes an announcement

Rusev returned to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The former United States Champion sent a message to Triple H, expressing his gratitude to the Chief Content Officer.

The 39-year-old superstar departed the Stamford-based company back in 2021. After leaving the company, he signed with All Elite Wrestling, where he became a one-time TNT Champion. On the first episode of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41, he interrupted The New Day and Alpha Academy before taking out Otis and Akira Tozawa.

On Instagram, Rusev thanked Triple H and also confirmed that he would appear on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. He hyped up his second appearance since returning to the company.

"Thank you @tripleh & See you tonight #Raw on @wwe_on_netflix now!" wrote Rusev.

Check out Rusev's post on Instagram:

As of this writing, WWE hasn't confirmed Rusev's first match since returning to the company. However, there are possibilities of him facing either Otis or Tozawa in his return match.

During his first stint with the Stamford-based company, Rusev shared the ring with top superstars, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, and other major names. It remains to be seen what direction Triple H and his creative team have in store for the former United States Champion.

