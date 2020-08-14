Rusev shares Vince McMahon's excuse for his merchandise selling faster than Roman Reigns'

Rusev was, unfortunately, let go by the WWE in April due to the COVID-19 budget cuts. Another Superstar who has been missing in action since COVID-19 hit is Roman Reigns. The Big Dog took time off from Vince McMahon's WWE because he was recently blessed with twin babies and didn't want to put his family at risk.

Vince McMahon's reason for Rusev's merchandise sold faster than Roman Reigns'

Rusev was a guest on The Ryback Show. During the show, the former WWE Superstar spoke about his time in Vince McMahon's promotion. While in conversation, Rusev also revealed Vince McMahon's strange reasoning to his merchandise selling out faster than Roman Reigns'.

"I was just defeated. I’m thinking, what am I doing here? I give it a one go, then a second go. I said, ‘Vince, we have sold out all of our merchandise. We are beating Roman. We are beating AJ. We are beating everybody.’ He said, ‘what do you mean?’ I said, ‘the shirt is sold out, the merch is sold out’ and he said, ‘well maybe they didn’t make enough.’ I’m like, ‘they didn’t make enough shirts? That’s why my shirt is sold out? Not because we are doing good? Really? You’re going to give me that excuse?’ They didn’t know if I should be a good guy or a bad guy. They couldn’t make up their minds.”

Since leaving Vince McMahon's company, Rusev has claimed that he is now a professional Twitcher and content creator. Since his WWE release, Rusev has been going online on Twitch everyday and gaming with his friends. On his show, he also talks about his life experiences and time in WWE. Rusev went on to say that he wasn't keen on returning to wrestling and was happy with what he was doing now.

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE since the pandemic hit. The Big Dog was slated to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, but he was pulled from the event after he decided not to compete while the virus was rampant. Braun Strowman replaced Roman Reigns at the PPV.