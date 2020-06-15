Rusev shown in RAW preview for this week

Rusev was one of the Superstars featured in the RAW preview shown during Backlash.

His appearance in the video package has sparked speculations about his return.

Was it a botch or are WWE hinting at something?

During the Backlash 2020 PPV, WWE rolled out an advertisement for RAW that surprisingly featured Rusev in it. The promotional video had a glimpse of the Bulgarian Brute in the montage, and it was indeed shocking to see WWE use him in the video package after Rusev was released from the company.

Rusev appeared in a WWE ad for the first time since his exit from the company. The last WWE storyline involving him featured the likes of Lana, Bobby Lashley, and Liv Morgan. All the three Superstars remained signed with the company.

The appearance of Rusev in the video package for RAW could be a mistake. But it has given rise to several speculations about a plausible return of the Bulgarian Brute. In either case, it had the WWE Universe, and it will be interesting to see what's in store for Rusev in the coming days.

Doing a special watch party on Twitch to talk about my best wrestling moments. Should be fun.



LIVE: https://t.co/LpksrVZZJM pic.twitter.com/EKJCm2ovOy — Miro (@ToBeMiro) June 14, 2020

Rusev and his last run with WWE

Earlier this year, WWE announced a long list of Superstars who were released from the company and Rusev was one of them. This decision was taken in order to help the company combat against the financial implications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to that, Rusev was engaged in the infamous love angle involving his wife Lana and her new boyfriend, Bobby Lashley. In a shocking turn of events, it was revealed that Lana was having an affair with Lashley while she was still married to Rusev.

In a not-so-PG narration of this storyline, we often saw Lashley and Lana appear in intimate videos. Lana also asked Rusev for a divorce because he would 'always demand sex'.

After their divorce, Lana married Lashley on WWE Television, a ceremony that had several interruptions. This was also when Superstar Liv Morgan made her much-awaited return to WWE, and she had a love affair with Lana as well.

In the next few weeks, we saw Rusev and Liv Morgan go up against Lana and Lashley as a part of this storyline. Towards the end, Rusev picked an important win, but he was released from the company soon after that.