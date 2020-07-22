Rusev shows off a jacked picture of himself in response to Roman Reigns

Former WWE Superstar Rusev continues to be in the news, even after being released by WWE earlier this year in April 2020. He has been busy with his Twitch stream, where he interacts with fans and plays the latest games.

Rusev recently posted a picture of himself on Instagram, showing a jacked picture of himself in the same pose as that of Roman Reigns in a recent picture posted by the Big Dog on his social media. Rusev even tagged his WWE rival in the caption of his photo - "Back double bi next week, @romanreigns??"

It is to be seen whether the Big Dog responds to Rusev!

When Roman Reigns comes back, I hope they change everything about his presentation. His gear, his music, no more Shield memories. DUDE IS YOLKED pic.twitter.com/R3rVzfbdpX — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 19, 2020

Rusev's plans post WWE release

Rusev was released by WWE in April 2020 along with several other WWE Superstars as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. He is now known as Miro and has kept himself busy as a Twitch streamer.

While there have been several speculations on Rusev joining either Impact Wrestling or All Elite Wrestling, Rusev is yet to confirm anything about where we might see him next.

The three-time WWE United States Champion Rusev recently announced on his Twitch live stream that he has been tested positive for COVID-19, but he is absolutely positive about recovering.

“I’m absolutely positive for COVID-19. I’m absolutely, one-hundred per cent, super, mega, incredibly positive. Yes, I got a phone call from the doctor.”

We at Sportskeeda wish a speedy recovery to Rusev. His recent photo does suggest that he is keeping himself in a great shape post his WWE run.