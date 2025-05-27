Rusev squashes 39-year-old WWE star on RAW; gets confronted by former teammate 

Rusev competed in a singles match against Akira Tozawa on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The Alpha Academy member was the one who requested the match, and Adam Pearce made it official on the red brand last week.
Tozawa wanted retribution for what The Bulgarian Brute did to his teammate Otis. After the bell rang, the 39-year-old WWE star immediately went after Rusev. He hit the latter with a kick and took him down with a dropkick off the top rope.
The former United States Champion turned Akira Tozawa inside out with a clothesline and nailed the babyface with a kick to the face. He then locked him in the Accolade, and Tozawa tapped out. However, the heel refused to let go, even though the match was over.
Sheamus came out and The Bulgarian Brute let go. The two WWE veterans had a staredown in the ring. They used to be part of a heel faction called the League of Nations, which also included Alberto Del Rio and Wade Barrett. The Celtic Warrior was the WWE Champion when the group was formed.
It seems like Rusev's next feud will be with Sheamus. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out.