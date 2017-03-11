WWE News: Rusev talks about his WrestleMania 31 entrance, his favourite matches in the WWE

In Rusev's opinion, his WrestleMania 31 entrance is one of the greatest of all time.

Rusev was last seen in a match against the Big Show at Fastlane where he lost

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Rusev appeared on a recent episode of Talk is Jericho where he spoke about why his WrestleMania 31 entrance is one of the best ever and also revealed his favourite matches so far in the WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

At WrestleMania 31, Rusev put his United States Championship on the line against John Cena. While he dominated most part of the match, ‘The Bulgarian Brute’ was distracted when he accidentally shoved off his then-manager Lana off the apron.

This allowed Cena to take advantage and hit him with an Attitude Adjustment’ to become the new WWE United States Champion.

The heart of the matter

About his entrance at WrestleMania 31, Rusev told Chris Jericho that he was being told for a long time that he would be accompanied by an army while making it to the ring for his match against John Cena.

He admitted to have been overwhelmed when he went to the venue in a tank and there were people with uniforms and guns holding the flag of his home country of Bulgaria.

According to the 2-time United States Champion, it was one of the greatest entrances of all time. Here’s what Rusev had to say about it:

“So we've been joking about this for a long time because '[John] Cena at 'Mania, we're going to have [an] army and all that.' And then, the day of came and it's time for us to go to the stadium and there's this tank. And I'm like, 'what is this? What?' 'Yeah, this is part of your entrance.' I'm like, 'what?' Like, I couldn't even… My mind couldn't… They said, 'yeah, we're going to have these guns and we're going to have these people with the flag with the uniforms. And I was just like, 'whoa, this is not happening.' It was surreal, it was amazing. I feel like that [has] got to be one of the best entrances of all time.”

Asked about his favourite matches in the WWE so far, ‘The Super Athlete’ claimed that he really enjoyed the ‘I Quit’ match against John Cena at the Payback pay-per-view in 2015. Apart from that, he also named his ‘Hell in a Cell’ match against Roman Reigns last year as one of his favourites.

Here’s a video of Rusev’s aforementioned entrance:

What’s next?

There have been rumours that Rusev may be taking some time off from the WWE and would perhaps not be a part of WrestleMania 33. His absence from this week’s episode of Raw further establishes that he may indeed not feature at the grandest event on the WWE calendar.

Sportskeeda’s take

Rusev certainly has the wherewithal to achieve bigger things in the WWE. However, it will be interesting to see when his much-warranted push will come about.

