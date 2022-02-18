"Vince ain't gonna start him on top" - former WWE writer discusses Vince McMahon hiring ex-AEW star (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that Cody Rhodes will find it challenging to work under Vince McMahon again.

In a shocking turn of events this week, Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes split ways with AEW. Several rumors about Cody's future whereabouts surfaced on social media, and WWE was considered the next destination for the American Nightmare.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bro Show this week, Vince Russo believed the move could be difficult for Rhodes as Vince McMahon may not immediately give the former AEW EVP a top spot.

"I'll tell you Chris, what I think is going to be difficult because I think I know Vince McMahon a little bit, and I think this is going to be difficult for Cody. Bro, he was on top at AEW and he earned that spot becuase he was one of the creators of the vision. No doubt about it bro... Going out there in a million dollar suit, cutting those promos, he delivered. I will never take that away from him bro. However, when you have a guy going from AEW back to the WWE, Vince ain't gonna start him on top," Russo said. (From 9:43 onwards)

Russo thinks Cody Rhodes needs to prove himself to Vince McMahon

During the interview, Vince Russo also stated that although Cody was a top guy in AEW, he still needed to earn Mr. McMahon's trust.

"I'm telling you bro, Cody is going to be in a spot where he's going to have to prove himself to Vince... And that might be difficult for Cody because, quite frankly, I think he's earned that spot as the top guy. But Vince ain't gonna bring an AEW guy and put him over his guys. He's going to make Cody climb that ladder again. That's going to be a challenge for Cody," Russo added.

Russo also stated that it would be difficult for Cody to climb the rungs of the ladder in WWE and break that glass ceiling to emerge as a top star in the promotion.

