[WATCH] Popular musician creates a special music video for WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss

Popular musician Ryan Cabrera created a special music video for his wife, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss shined on the main roster when she joined the blue brand in 2016. She is a 5-time Women's Champion and a 2-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She is one of the longest reigning champions in the brand's history.

In April, she married Ryan Cabrera, whom she had been dating since late 2019. Last night, he released a music video that documented their personal lives and the day of their wedding. Here is what he had to say about the video:

"It's very us... The whole thing's meant to bring out our personalities, and we are far from just normal... One of my favorite songs I think I've ever written... After watching that, I can't watch it without getting emotional and I got no problem admitting that. I don't care, it is what it is." [H/T - People]

It was interesting to see a peak into the lives of the married couple on their special day.

Ryan Cabrera talks about managing personal life with Alexa Bliss

The life of a WWE Superstar is difficult as one has to spend a majority of their time traveling to different cities and countries to perform. Last year, Alexa Bliss took some time off after her loss to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules 2021.

She was last seen with Asuka and Bianca Belair when her team lost to Damage CTRL at WWE Clash at The Castle. Ryan Cabrera spoke to People about how the two manage their personal lives with a busy schedule:

"It's amazing... Every day we just have the best time. It's so much fun. Luckily somehow, we make our two crazy schedules work. Whenever she's somewhere I'll go visit her. Whenever I'm on the road she comes and tries to visit me as much as she can. So right now, we're just having fun, hanging out, enjoying being married and everything there is that comes with it." [H/T - People]

The two got married earlier this year and it looks like the honeymoon phase is going strong between the two.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will win another title in WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

