Ryan Cabrera's reaction when Alexa Bliss told him to "Stop calling" her during big party

Alexa Bliss made sure to let Ryan Cabrera know that she wanted him to enjoy his bachelor party.
Alexa Bliss made sure to let Ryan Cabrera know that she wanted him to enjoy his bachelor party.
Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Feb 05, 2022 10:22 AM IST
Ryan Cabrera recently revealed that Alexa Bliss told him to stop calling her during his Mexican Bachelor party.

Bliss and her fiance Cabrera are head over heels in love with each other. In past interviews, the former Women's Champion has had nothing but praise and admiration for the American musician.

During an exclusive interview with People, Ryan disclosed that he immensely missed Bliss during his bachelor party at Planet Hollywood Cancun and reminded her of the same via calls. However, she wanted him to enjoy the party and told him to stop calling her.

"It was awesome. It was actually such a beautiful experience. I kept wanting to call Lexi to love on her, like, 'I just love you so much. I can't wait to marry you.' And she's like, 'Stop calling me! Go have fun with your friends.' I'm like, 'OK.'" said Cabrera.

Bliss noticed the news piece on Twitter and responded to it, confirming Ryan's comment:

😂 this is true 🤣 twitter.com/people/status/…

When did Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera get engaged?

Fellow WWE Superstar The Miz introduced Little Miss Bliss to Ryan Cabrera. Soon after, the latter invited her to his show in Florida. Over the next few months, the two grew fond of each other and finally got engaged in November 2020.

Bliss had the following to say about her upcoming wedding to Cabrera:

"He told me when we got engaged that you just have to show up, and I didn't really believe him, but now I truly believe him because even my mom and my best friend are like, we don't know what's going on with the wedding,' and I was like, 'I don't know either,' but I know a majority of it is planned already." (H/T People)

Alexa Bliss recently returned to WWE TV after a brief hiatus. She is still donning the persona of a disturbed supernatural entity. Her fans are excited to find out what WWE has in store for her at WrestleMania this year.

Edited by Angana Roy
