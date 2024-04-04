Ryback should return and help The Bloodline defeat Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL, says WWE veteran

A WWE veteran wants Ryback to do a run-in during The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL.

Mick Foley is keeping a close eye on the WWE product on the Road to WrestleMania XL. He is heavily invested in the main event storyline involving The Bloodline and Rhodes & Rollins.

In the latest video on his official YouTube channel, he discussed the storyline with his family ahead of The Show of Shows. While predicting the result of both main events, the WWE legend said that he wants Ryback to interfere in the main event of Night 1 and help The Bloodline win the match.

He then added that he wants The American Nightmare to win the main event of Night 2 and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"And I think I speak for everyone when I say what that match really needs is a run-in from The Big Guy. Not me, Ryback. We've all been missing him. Really. That crowd will go bananas. Oh my goodness. So, I'm picking Cody Rhodes to go home with the W." [1:49-2:24]

The Bloodline is the strongest that it's ever been now that The Rock is a part of it

The Bloodline went through a rough patch last year, but it all changed when The Great One made his big return to the company and was added to the stable. He is now a mainstay on WWE TV and is doing some of the best work of his career on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

The Brahma Bull is hell-bent on making sure Cody doesn't come out of 'Mania with the Undisputed WWE Universal title. He will do everything in his power to win the tag team match against Rollins and Cody on Night 1 of WrestleMania.

What do you think of Foley's insane idea? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button.

