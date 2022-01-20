"Text your friend Stone Cold"- Current WWE Superstar makes a special request to Braun Strowman

As per Braun Strowman, Raquel Gonzalez wants him to text Stone Cold Steve Austin and make a special request to the WWE Hall of Famer.

Braun Strowman seems to be having the time of his life following his WWE release last year. He has been spotted with current WWE Superstar Raquel Gonzalez quite a lot, lately. The former Universal Champion recently shared a hilarious story involving the NXT Superstar.

Strowman stated that he took Gonzalez to a strip club for some grub and attempted to get her a lap dance. Raquel refused and asked him to text his friend, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold. Raquel added that she would love to have Austin cut a promo of her rather than getting a lap dance.

"Well I took @RaquelWWE and her dad to the strip club for a nice steak dinner and tried to get her a lap dance and she said I don’t want a lap dance text your friend @steveaustinBSR I’d rather have him cut a promo on me than a dance!!! #GodILoveHer," wrote Strowman on Twitter.

Braun Strowman and Stone Cold shared the ring back in 2019

Fans of Braun Strowman may remember his short-lived feud with Seth Rollins for the Universal title, in late 2019. Stone Cold moderated a contract signing between Strowman and Rollins.

AJ Styles and The O.C. interrupted the segment and it didn't end well for The Phenomenal One. Styles was on the receiving end of a devastating Stunner at the hands of The Rattlesnake, to cap off the segment.

Last year, Stone Cold also commented on an emotional post that Strowman shared. The latter posted a picture of a restored 1980 Chevrolet Camaro Z28. He revealed that the car belonged to his uncle who had passed away a couple of years ago. Austin noticed the wholesome post and wrote a heartfelt comment under it.

Stone Cold is quite possibly the greatest talker in WWE history. Getting your promo cut by someone of Austin's stature would be nothing short of spectacular. It remains to be seen if Strowman will go ahead and send that text to Austin.

