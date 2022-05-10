"Everyone who worked with him complained" - Sabu disliked 6-time Champion in WWE

Sabu claims Test had a bad reputation behind the scenes during his time on the revamped WWE ECW brand.

Test, real name Andrew Martin, performed on ECW between July 2006 and February 2007. The six-foot-six superstar faced Sabu in a series of matches at live events during that time.

Speaking to WSI’s James Romero, the ECW original alleged that Test’s reckless in-ring style landed him in trouble with his co-workers.

“When he was getting too stiff, he got taken down,” Sabu said. “Everybody who worked with him complained, and I’m not a complainer. When I complain, there’s something wrong. The office, they took him out of his position because they thought he was gonna be the leader of ECW and he just ended up being another guy.” [1:23-1:49]

Test captured the Intercontinental Championship, European Championship, and Hardcore Championship (x2) in WWE. He also held the WCW and WWE Tag Team Championship with Booker T.

Details on Sabu’s disagreement with Test

On one occasion, Sabu raised concerns about Test’s performances after noticing that he struggled to safely perform a big boot.

Recalling a conversation he once had with the former ECW star, Sabu said Test insisted that he carry out instructions from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon:

“I didn’t like him. He thought he was the new ECW leader and he was gonna boss everybody around. He tried bossing me around and I didn’t like it. He goes like, ‘Vince says I gotta kick you hard in the face.’ I said, ‘But if you can’t work it, you can’t kick me hard in the face.’ He says, ‘No, I have to.’ He kicked me hard in the face and I never let him again.” [0:13-0:49]

In 2009, Test passed away at the age of 33 following an accidental overdose of the prescription pain medication oxycodone. His final WWE match ended in defeat against Bobby Lashley on the January 30, 2007, episode of ECW.

