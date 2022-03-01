Sam Roberts' SmackDown appearance was a last-minute decision

Sam Roberts made his WWE SmackDown debut on Friday as a backstage interviewer.

The 38-year-old radio personality is a massive professional wrestling fan and has made appearances on WWE programming before. Roberts has served on pre-show panels for previous pay-per-views and has even worked on Talking Smack, but never has he made a live televised appearance on the blue brand before.

Roberts told the story behind his SmackDown appearance on his Notsam Wrestling Podcast, revealing that WWE contacted him less than four hours before the show was scheduled to begin to see if he could make the trip and be a part of it.

"I walked in to the back of the arena," Sam Roberts began. "My producer is there and working with Happy Corbin on the segment before I'm on. 'Sam, you're here, great. Here's what you're going to do.' Here come the Usos, they're like, 'You just show up whenever you want Sam?' 'Uce, I literally just got here. They called me at home at 4:30.' 'For this? I'm sorry.' I said, 'Sorry? I get the privilege of getting to talk to you on Friday Night SmackDown, don't ever say you're sorry. You're the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. You're part of the Bloodline.' It's literally, out the car, into the arena, hello to the producer and writers, and onto the interview set."

Sam Roberts describes his first WWE SmackDown experience

Sam Roberts is used to appearing on kickoff show panels for WWE, but this was an entirely different animal interviewing The Usos on SmackDown. It was a situation where Roberts had to ask himself if this was "really happening".

"Your boy has never been on SmackDown," Sam Roberts continued. "Is this really happening? 'First thing we're going to do, you talk to the Usos, there won't be any audio. It's just a preview, talk to them, no audio, and we're going to break.' I probably didn't know we were 'on the air, on the air,' because my brain was still all over the place. I'm thinking to myself, 'four hours ago, I was building Lego with my son thinking it would be an easy Friday.' We do the thing and it's live. We do it, we're talking and showing our fingers, and we go to break."

What do you make of Roberts' comments? Were you surprised to see him on SmackDown Friday night? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

