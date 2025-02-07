Samantha Irvin apologized after what she did during major Cody Rhodes moment in WWE

Samantha Irvin recently revealed that she apologized for something she did during the biggest moment of Cody Rhodes' WWE career. Irvin was with the Stamford-based company from 2021 to October 2024, shocking many fans with her sudden departure.

The 36-year-old ring announcer became the darling of the internet for the majority of her WWE career. Her voice turned iconic every time she announced stars such as Gunther, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Chelsea Green, and more with a personal touch.

One of her best moments happened at WrestleMania 40 when she announced Cody Rhodes as the new Undisputed WWE Champion. She was overcome by emotions and her cracking voice made Rhodes' win feel more authentic.

In an interview with Jordan Mendoza of USA Today, Samantha Irvin revealed that she felt bad that she couldn't make a proper announcement after the match. She even apologized to people around her like Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Pat McAfee.

"I felt so terrible in the moment that I couldn't get the announcement off. I felt so bad. I was apologizing to people around me," Irvin said. [H/T: USA Today]

According to Jordan Mendoza, nobody was upset with Samantha Irvin's emotional announcement, with Michael Cole and Corey Graves consoling her and telling her she did a great job. The Rock and The Undertaker even went up to her backstage to pat her on the back for what she brought to the company.

Samantha Irvin reveals her new stage name

For those who don't know, Samantha Irvin's real name is Samantha Johnson. She won't be using her former WWE name or real name in her next career move, which is music. Irvin will now be called "Samantha The Bomb," according to USA Today's Jordan Mendoza.

"Now, nearly four months after leaving wrestling, she is starting her next chapter – now as Samantha The Bomb. Back in music form, she’s hoping those that fell in love with her in WWE will follow her as she taps into her singing career," Mendoza wrote. [H/T: USA Today]

Samantha The Bomb will be releasing her first single called "Make Me" on Valentine's Day, February 14. She wrote and recorded a bunch of songs before WWE signed her to a contract in 2021.

