Samantha Irvin looks terrified; new WWE RAW video shows what happened exactly

WWE recently released a video of Samantha Irvin looking terrified during a match on RAW last Monday. Irvin almost got caught up in the action in the main event showdown between Chad Gable and Uncle Howdy.

In the video below, things got a little chaotic toward the end of the match when the rest of The Wyatt Sicks tried to take out The Creed Brothers. Ivy Nile also wanted a piece of Erick Rowan and it spilled into the timekeeper's area wherein Irvin usually sits during the show.

WWE's official Instagram account uploaded a video of the action from Monday, including Irvin's terrified look at what's happening around her. She had to stand up and try to compose herself multiple times.

Here's the video of her getting scared and reacting to the chaos:

Thankfully, the match ended when Uncle Howdy hit Sister Abigail on Chad Gable for the pinfall victory. It was Howdy's debut match, so there were a lot of expectations going into it, especially against a superstar of Gable's caliber.

As for Samantha Irvin, she commented on WWE's Instagram post about her reaction during the main event.

"I don't want none," Irvin wrote.

Samantha Irvin's comment on WWE's post. (Photo: Screengrabbed from WWE's IG comment section)

Irvin has been an integral part of the Triple H era of WWE. Her emotions have been praised by many although she has her fair share of haters as well.

Samantha Irvin not expected to join Ricochet in AEW

One of the biggest headlines in the past week was Ricochet's debut at AEW All In in London, England. The former Intercontinental Champion's tenure with WWE ended at the end of June and many expected him to become All Elite, which happened.

Some also expected Samantha Irvin to join Ricochet in AEW given that they are a real-life couple and are engaged to get married. However, Fightful Select reported that Irvin will remain in WWE and there is no concrete information on the duration of her deal.

The 35-year-old ring announcer has been with the company since April 2021. She began dating Ricochet seven months later and they have been engaged since January 2023.

