Samantha Irvin has loving praise for her "husband" in response to WWE

Ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently responded to a question posted by WWE on Twitter.

Since her debut with WWE in 2021, Irvin has swiftly ascended the ranks to become one of the prominent ring announcers in the industry. Her distinct style of ring introductions has garnered significant popularity among fans.

WWE's Twitter account recently posed a question about who had the best facial hair within the company. Irvin swiftly replied, stating that her fiance, Ricochet, was the clear winner in that department, calling him her "husband".

"Obviously my husband @KingRicochet," Irvin wrote.

The duo's relationship was never touched upon during the Stamford-based company's television programming until recently when it was brought to attention during the buildup to the feud between Ricochet and Logan Paul.

WWE personality Samantha Irvin responds to a fan's criticism about Ricochet

Ricochet has been consistently among the top high-flying professional wrestlers in the world for several years now.

Samantha Irvin, Ricochet's fiancée and a prominent ring announcer, recently addressed a fan's criticism of Ricochet being labeled a mid-carder.

She promptly shut down the argument by listing The One and Only's accomplishments and boldly referred to him as a future Hall of Famer.

"*a future Hall of Famer, future Grand Slam Champ, a GOAT High Flyer, an internationally known elite athlete, an inspiration to millions in all age groups AND a man who was with me before it all started, believed in my dream & built me up the entire way through. fixed it! :)" Irvin wrote.

Ricochet was last seen in action during a fatal-four-way match on RAW a few weeks back, where he reportedly sustained a minor concussion. It will be interesting to see what's next for The High-flyer.

